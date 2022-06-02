33,700 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,913. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

