31,362 Shares in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $3,186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,736,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $3,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

