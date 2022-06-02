30,000 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,906,000. Anthem accounts for about 1.0% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 57.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.95.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $495.56. 22,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,960. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

