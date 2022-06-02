$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Kellogg by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Kellogg by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.97. 53,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

