$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will post $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.51 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $14.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $509,423,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,120,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $175,759,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $166,276,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547,089 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded up $7.44 on Monday, reaching $217.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.62. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $195.57 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

