$3.15 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.65. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $15.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $20.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.91.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $177.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

