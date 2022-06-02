2Xideas AG Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,000. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.13% of Wix.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after purchasing an additional 323,779 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,559 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after purchasing an additional 637,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,381. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.45.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

