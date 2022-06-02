2Xideas AG Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

2Xideas AG increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned 0.12% of Watsco worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.62 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.29.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.