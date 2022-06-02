2Xideas AG Raises Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

2Xideas AG grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises about 3.2% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.21% of PerkinElmer worth $52,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.60. 7,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,528. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.37 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.69.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.84.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.