2Xideas AG Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

2Xideas AG purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.67.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.04.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

