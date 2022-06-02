2Xideas AG Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

2Xideas AG grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL traded up $4.89 on Thursday, reaching $255.31. 23,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.