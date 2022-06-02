2Xideas AG Has $16.62 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

2Xideas AG grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,129 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $98.75. 7,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,068. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $91.52 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

