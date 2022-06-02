2Xideas AG Has $12.39 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

2Xideas AG increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.06% of CarMax worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,663,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $98.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,235. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

