2Xideas AG Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

2Xideas AG lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Entegris were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $112.03. 16,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.39. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

