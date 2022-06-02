2Xideas AG Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

2Xideas AG raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,352 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,276,039. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.33. 24,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.