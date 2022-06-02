2Xideas AG Acquires 31,705 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up 1.0% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,254 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

