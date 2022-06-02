2Xideas AG Acquires 1,728 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

2Xideas AG raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Gartner by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,678 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Shares of IT traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.20 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

