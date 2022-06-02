$293.92 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to post $293.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.20 million. Snap One reported sales of $253.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap One by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPO traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. 53,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. Snap One has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.