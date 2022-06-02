269 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $3,491,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $99.35 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

