$265.50 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will report $265.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $393.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE OAS traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,040. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $167.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.91.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

