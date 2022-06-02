26,200 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 573,719 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,384 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

