26,169 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,826,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $142.24. 12,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,673. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

