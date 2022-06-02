25,080 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

JWN opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

