21,503 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $230.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

