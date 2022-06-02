$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the highest is $2.92 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $11.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 689,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.75. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.