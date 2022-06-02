1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading 12.5% Higher

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.75. 94,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,524,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The company’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

