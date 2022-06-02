$19.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) to announce $19.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valens’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.29 million to $21.03 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $84.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.53 million to $95.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $155.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.04 million to $185.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valens.

Get Valens alerts:

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million.

VLNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $3,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,053. Valens has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16.

About Valens (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.