17,731 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Bought by DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 1,002.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FINM remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,454. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.