17,731 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Acquired by DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINZ stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 184,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

