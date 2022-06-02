$171.32 Million in Sales Expected for Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $171.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.70 million and the lowest is $167.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full year sales of $772.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $778.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $822.34 million, with estimates ranging from $812.77 million to $831.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skillsoft.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. 3,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,633. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

