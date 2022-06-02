15,991 Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,831,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,016 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 1,148,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period.

KALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KALV opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

