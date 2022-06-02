1492 Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $17.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

