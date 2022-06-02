1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $284,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $39,280,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after acquiring an additional 476,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 25,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

