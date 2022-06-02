1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE PING traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

