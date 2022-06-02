1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,443. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

