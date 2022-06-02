1492 Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Accel Entertainment accounts for 2.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Accel Entertainment worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 1,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,054 over the last 90 days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

