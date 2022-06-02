1492 Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 303,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000. HighPeak Energy makes up 2.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of HighPeak Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.42. 3,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,151. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 0.57.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPK shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

