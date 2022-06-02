14,293 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $814.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

