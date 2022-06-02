133 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.36.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.43. 2,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,735. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.