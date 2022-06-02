1,277,156 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Acquired by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,277,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.56% of MoneyLion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $35,328,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $6,652,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 207,942 shares of company stock valued at $399,334 in the last three months.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.