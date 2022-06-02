1,208 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,208 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,206,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,035,000 after acquiring an additional 149,068 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 184,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average of $141.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

