1,204 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $261.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.51. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.