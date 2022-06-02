12 West Capital Management LP Has $215.11 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

12 West Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 209,416 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up 9.5% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned about 1.47% of Repligen worth $215,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.44. 1,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,485. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

