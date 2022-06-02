12 West Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

12 West Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Asana makes up approximately 3.3% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.54% of Asana worth $74,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,373,000 after purchasing an additional 335,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $97,555,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 38,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

