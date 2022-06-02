11,854 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,521,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,743 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,286,118 shares in the company, valued at $536,583,032.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 615,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,562,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.