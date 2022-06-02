$11.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.84 billion and the lowest is $11.36 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.94 billion to $46.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.90 billion to $48.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.21. 544,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,832,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.