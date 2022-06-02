10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 378.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $45.73 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.