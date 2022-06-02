10,200 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMACA. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 133,798 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 284,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 81,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMACA stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

