$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $871.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 21.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,503. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $199.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.