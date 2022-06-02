$1.92 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $9.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $88.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

